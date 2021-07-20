City of Amsterdam lobbying for CDTA

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Amsterdam wants to bring CDTA to the city. They said they are working with community members to make that happen.

Mayor Mike Cinquanti asked The Creative Connections Clubhouse (CCC) to write a letter with the reasons why CDTA transportation. The mayor will be picking up the letter in person Wednesday at 10 a.m. at CCC on East Main Street, the city said.

Amsterdam’s Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department said the city is the largest municipality that does not have public transportation.