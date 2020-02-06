City of Amsterdam honors one of their own

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Kirk Douglas passed away Wednesday at the age of 103. His home town of Amsterdam, N.Y. honored his passing by putting flags at city building at half staff.
Douglas was born in Amsterdam in 1916 to his Russian immigrant parents. They lived in a small house at the end of Eagle St. on the city’s Eastside. He graduated from the then Wilbur Lynch High School and went on to attend St. Lawrence University.
Mayor Michael Cinquanti, who has written several books about Amsterdam, included in each book, stories of Kirk Douglas. Cinquanti was judging floats at the 100th birthday celebration of the City of Amsterdam, when the got to shake hands and have a short conversation with Douglas.
Cinquanti says Douglas was an example to all the thousands of immigrants who lived in Amsterdam, that anyone could make it big.
