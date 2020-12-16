City of Amsterdam declares snow emergency

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In anticipation of significant snow amounts, the City of Amsterdam will declare a Snow Emergency effective 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.

The Snow Emergency requires that all motor vehicles be removed from City of Amsterdam streets by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Vehicles cannot park on city streets until the snow emergency is lifted.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Amsterdam Police Department 842-1100.

Here is a list of City Owned parking lots: