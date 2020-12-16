City of Amsterdam declares snow emergency

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In anticipation of significant snow amounts, the City of Amsterdam will declare a Snow Emergency effective 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.
The Snow Emergency requires that all motor vehicles be removed from City of Amsterdam streets by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Vehicles cannot park on city streets until the snow emergency is lifted.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Amsterdam Police Department 842-1100.
Here is a list of City Owned parking lots:
- City Hall
- Post Office Lot
- Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)
- Golf Course Lot
- Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Ave. Roosevelt Rd. and the road to the pool building.
- Morris St. Parking Lot
- East Main & DeGraff (both lots)
- Between Vrooman & Lefferts (behind Art Center)
- Eagle & East Main Street (lot)
- Dean & East Main Streets (lot)
- 47 Reid Street Lot
- Milton Ave. between 1st & 2nd Ave.
- Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth St.)
- Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)
- Bunn & Thomas St. (lot)
- Greene & Mechanic St. (lot)
- Union & Orange St. (lot)
- Union St. (between Brandt & McDonnell lot)
- Clinton & Division St. (lot)
- Bridge St. (next to bakery)
- 197 Florida Ave. (lot)
- Pedestrian Bridge Lot/Chalmers
- Church Street & Willow Street (Park & Ride Lot)
- Main Street (next to old Key Bank Building)
- Grove Street – EASTERN SIDE ONLY
- Minaville Street (Lot)
