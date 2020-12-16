City of Amsterdam declares snow emergency

News

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In anticipation of significant snow amounts, the City of Amsterdam will declare a Snow Emergency effective 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.

The Snow Emergency requires that all motor vehicles be removed from City of Amsterdam streets by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Vehicles cannot park on city streets until the snow emergency is lifted.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Amsterdam Police Department 842-1100.

Here is a list of City Owned parking lots:

  • City Hall
  • Post Office Lot
  • Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)
  • Golf Course Lot
  • Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Ave. Roosevelt Rd. and the road to the pool building.
  • Morris St. Parking Lot
  • East Main & DeGraff (both lots)
  • Between Vrooman & Lefferts (behind Art Center)
  • Eagle & East Main Street (lot)
  • Dean & East Main Streets (lot)
  • 47 Reid Street Lot
  • Milton Ave. between 1st & 2nd Ave.
  • Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth St.)
  • Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)
  • Bunn & Thomas St. (lot)
  • Greene & Mechanic St. (lot)
  • Union & Orange St. (lot)
  • Union St. (between Brandt & McDonnell lot)
  • Clinton & Division St. (lot)
  • Bridge St. (next to bakery)
  • 197 Florida Ave. (lot)
  • Pedestrian Bridge Lot/Chalmers
  • Church Street & Willow Street (Park & Ride Lot)
  • Main Street (next to old Key Bank Building)
  • Grove Street – EASTERN SIDE ONLY
  • Minaville Street (Lot)

NEWS10 Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings and Delays

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report