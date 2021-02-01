City of Amsterdam declares snow emergency

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A snow emergency has been declared in the City of Amsterdam beginning Monday, February 1 at 6 p.m. and until further notice. During the snow emergency, no motor vehicles are allowed to park on city streets.

Until the snow emergency is lifted, all vehicles must not park on city streets. Questions can be directed to the Amsterdam Police Department at 518-842-1100.

City-owned parking lots: