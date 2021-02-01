City of Amsterdam declares snow emergency

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A snow emergency has been declared in the City of Amsterdam beginning Monday, February 1 at 6 p.m. and until further notice. During the snow emergency, no motor vehicles are allowed to park on city streets.
Until the snow emergency is lifted, all vehicles must not park on city streets. Questions can be directed to the Amsterdam Police Department at 518-842-1100.
City-owned parking lots:
- City Hall
- Post Office
- Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)
- Golf Course
- Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Ave. Roosevelt Rd. and the road to the pool building.)
- Morris St. Parking Lot
- East Main & DeGraff (both lots)
- Between Vrooman & Lefferts (behind Art Center)
- Eagle & East Main Street Lot
- Dean & East Main Streets Lot
- 47 Reid Street Lot
- Milton Ave. between 1st & 2nd Ave.
- Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth St.)
- Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)
- Bunn & Thomas St. Lot
- Greene & Mechanic St. Lot
- Union & Orange St. Lot
- Union St. (between Brandt & McDonnell lot)
- Clinton & Division St. Lot
- Bridge St. (next to bakery)
- 197 Florida Ave. Lot
- Pedestrian Bridge Lot/Chalmers
- Church Street & Willow Street (Park & Ride Lot)
- Main Street (next to old Key Bank Building)
- Grove Street – EASTERN SIDE ONLY
- Minaville Street Lot