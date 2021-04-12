City of Amsterdam to celebrate Earth Day, unveiling 25 new EV charging stations and holding citywide Clean-Up

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Earth Day will be celebrated in the City of Amsterdam with an unveiling ceremony for the City’s 25 new Electric Vehicle Charging Stations throughout the City of Amsterdam parks. The stations were made possible with the support of NYSERDA.

The ceremony will take place at noon on Saturday, April 17 in the Veterans Park pool parking lot on Locust Avenue in Amsterdam.

“This is a good and timely opportunity for every individual and every organization in our City to spend a little bit of their own time cleaning up their own property or the curbsides and vacant lots in their own neighborhoods. A little bit of volunteer cleanup effort from a whole bunch of people at the same time makes a huge difference in the appearance of our City. We are so grateful to those folks who step up and help and especially to Bob Purtell who leads this outstanding event for our City every year” added City of Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

The City will also host their annual Earth Day Clean-Up Sponsored by Century 21 Purtell Realty and Montgomery County Legislator Robert Purtell. The clean-up will begin in the Veterans Park pool parking lot. The City-wide event will start Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with volunteers picking up gloves and garbage bags. Breakfast, lunch and drinks will also be available for volunteers.

Earth Day Event Schedule: