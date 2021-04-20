City of Amsterdam announces 2nd Annual WingFest, reimagined for 2021

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Tuesday that The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department’s 2nd Annual WingFest Sponsored by Saratoga Associates will take place Monday, April 26 through Sunday, May 2.

This year’s event will not be held traditionally as a one day WingFest but will instead be reimagined for 2021 with 17 local restaurants featuring different chicken wing themed specials throughout the week.

Participating Locations:

  • DomAdi’s Deli
  • Evolve Eatery
  • 5 Corners Deli
  • Herks Tavern
  • Shorty’s Southside
  • G’s Famous Cookies
  • Rockton House
  • Sharpshooters
  • Fresh Basil Pizza
  • Lorenzo’s Southside
  • Cuba Havana
  • Kennedy’s Fried Chicken
  • Mundos Cafe
  • GoodFellas-Pizzeria
  • Russo’s Bar & Grill
  • Europa Cafe
  • Miss Blue’s Pet Boutique

