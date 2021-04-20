City of Amsterdam announces 2nd Annual WingFest, reimagined for 2021

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Tuesday that The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department’s 2nd Annual WingFest Sponsored by Saratoga Associates will take place Monday, April 26 through Sunday, May 2.
This year’s event will not be held traditionally as a one day WingFest but will instead be reimagined for 2021 with 17 local restaurants featuring different chicken wing themed specials throughout the week.
Participating Locations:
- DomAdi’s Deli
- Evolve Eatery
- 5 Corners Deli
- Herks Tavern
- Shorty’s Southside
- G’s Famous Cookies
- Rockton House
- Sharpshooters
- Fresh Basil Pizza
- Lorenzo’s Southside
- Cuba Havana
- Kennedy’s Fried Chicken
- Mundos Cafe
- GoodFellas-Pizzeria
- Russo’s Bar & Grill
- Europa Cafe
- Miss Blue’s Pet Boutique