City of Amsterdam announces 2nd Annual WingFest, reimagined for 2021

(WETM) - The statewide 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.80%, the lowest since November 12. ICU patients dropped to 823, the lowest since December 3, and intubations dropped to 504, the lowest since December 7.

"New York State is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we have to remember not to get cocky —this pandemic isn't over yet and it's important to continue practicing safe behaviors so we don't lose the hard-earned gains we've made," Governor Cuomo said. "Wash your hands, wear a mask and stay socially distanced not just for your own safety, but to protect your fellow New Yorkers. We're working 24/7 to vaccinate residents and their families across the state, including opening new vaccination sites and expanding eligibility. We can get to the light at the end of the tunnel together, but it's going to take more effort on New Yorkers' part to defeat the COVID beast for good."