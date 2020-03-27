City of Albany updates parking regulations amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Friday, all time-limit parking regulations for the City of Albany have been lifted until further notice.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, and Albany Parking Authority Executive Director Matthew Peter, made the announcement to help create additional parking opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Certain exceptions were listed such as residential permit areas, emergency no parking areas, and loading zones which do not apply to the new exception.

Many of the areas with time-limit parking regulations are being lifted within the City’s Business Districts which includes parts of Lark Street, Madison Avenue, Central Avenue, New Scotland Avenue, Broadway, and Pearl Street.

Additionally, the City has announced the creation of curbside pickup areas located in front of local eateries who continue to serve take-out. The designated parking spots are being used to help protect both employees and customers to ensure the continued compliance of social distancing protocols. These spots do come with a 30-minute time limit and are recognizable with these signs:

Any restaurant offering take-out that would like to be included in the program can contact mayor@albany.ny.gov or (518)-434-5105 to request the appropriate signage.

The program was created through partnerships with the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District, Lark Street Business Improvement District, Central Avenue Business Improvement District, and 6th Ward Councilmember Richard Conti.

The implementation of the new rules further eases parking regulations within Albany during the COVID-19 pandemic. Measures that have already been put in place include:

Suspension of all metered parking

Lifting of time-limit parking restrictions in Washington Park and Lincoln Park

Opening of several off-street lots for long-term parking

Other quality of life parking regulations will continue to be enforced, including but not limited to rules prohibiting parking within a:

Crosswalk

Loading Zone

Emergency No Parking Zone

Residential Permit Parking area without appropriate permit

Designated Handicap Spot without appropriate permit

Or when within 15 feet of a fire hydrant or when violating alternate-side rules

Off-street parking lots that continue to be available for parking include:

ARBOR HILL & SHERIDAN HOLLOW

Parking Area Adjoining Arbor Hill Softball Field (North Lark St.)

230 Colonie St. (Playground Lot)

178 Colonie St. (Playground Lot)

Ten Broeck Mansion (Parking Lot & Sidewalk West End)

PINE HILLS

Ridgefield Park (Enter on Partridge St.)

Woodlawn Park Little League

Washington Park (All Roadways and Parking Areas)

SOUTH END

Krank Park Area

Franklin St. (Between Schuyler St. & Bassett St. – East Side)

Lincoln Park (All Interior Roadways & Parking Area – the time-limit restrictions have been lifted effective Tuesday, March 17)

WASHINGTON PARK & CENTER SQUARE

SUNY Albany’s Thurlow Terrace Lot (do not park in designated EV Charger spots unless charging an electronic vehicle)

Washington Park roads such as Henry Johnson Boulevard (the time-limit restrictions have been lifted effective Tuesday, March 17)

NORTH ALBANY

North Second St. & North Third St. (Above Pearl St.)

Parking Area across from North Albany American Legion Post

WEST END

Bleecker Stadium (Parking Area & Roadways)

North Side of Livingston Ave. (Opposite Judson St. Parking Lot)

