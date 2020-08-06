City of Albany unveils new Neighborhood Portal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Neighborhood Portal was unveiled Thursday by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Department of General Services Commissioner Sergio Panunzio.
The goal of the portal is to provide a single interactive place where residents and businesses can get information regarding quality of life services in Albany. Residents and businesses can use it to do the following:
- Review frequently asked questions
- Request certain City services
- Report an area of concern via See Click Fix
- Host a neighborhood clean-up
- Sign up for the City’s Department of General Services programs
- Lend their opinions regarding ideas and data collections pertaining to DGS
“With a population of nearly 100,000, it is important that our residents and businesses have seamless access to quality of life information and resources in our City,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “This neighborhood portal will help enhance our methods of communication with our residents and businesses, and create lasting partnerships with our neighborhoods and the Department of General Services.”
“It is my hope that this Neighborhood Portal will help enhance communication between the City and the residents and together we can make Albany the best place to call home,” said Department of General Services Commissioner Sergio Panunzio. “Our entire Department is committed to providing the most effective and efficient quality of life services for our residents and businesses, and we believe this Portal will help enhance our efforts.”
- Schenectady County coronavirus update Thursday, Aug. 6
- CDC advising parents to look out for polio-like condition in children
- Vermont state employees able to telework can do so through December
- Cuomo says gyms are highly problematic, will remain closed until state feels they can open safely
- Vermont study shows PFAS chemicals in take-out food packaging from national chains