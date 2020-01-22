City of Albany to test smoke along sewer lines

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Water Department plans start conducting smoke testing in some sanitary sewers on Wednesday.

The department plans to work along two areas:

Second Avenue between Leonard and Slingerland will see testing Wednesday and Thursday.

Courtesy: Albany Water Facebook page. Map shows area of smoke testing in sanitary sewers Jan 22- 24.

The area of the Interstate 90- New York State Route 85 interchange

Courtesy: Albany Water Facebook page. Map shows area of smoke testing in sanitary sewers Jan 21- 24.

The water department will be testing the areas shown in the maps listed above. They said smoke testing aids in finding defects in the sewer system.

Following smoke testing, necessary repairs will be made to help limit possible sewer overflows into the Hudson River.