City of Albany to participate in National COVID-19 Memorial Ceremony ahead of Inauguration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany will illuminate City Hall and sound the City Hall Carillon at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening as part of President-Elect Joe Biden’s & Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’ upcoming memorial ceremony and national moment of unity recognizing the hundreds of thousands of lives lost across the nation due to COVID-19.

Tuesday evening, before Inauguration Day, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will lead a ceremony by lighting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. at 5:30 p.m. The Presidential Inaugural Committee reportedly invited cities and towns around the country to light up their buildings and ring bells as part of a national moment of unity and remembrance.

Carillonneur Amy Heebner will also reportedly play a short selection of songs as part of the national memorial service. The illumination of Albany City Hall and playing of the Carillon can be viewed virtually by visiting the City of Albany’s Events Page on Facebook.

“We continue to grieve the tremendous loss of life our nation has experienced over this past year, however this is an opportunity to come together virtually and remember the 400,000 who have succumbed to COVID-19,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “My heart goes out to each of families who mourn the loss of a loved one due to this pandemic and hope that this national tribute will help bring them a small bit of solace during this time of sorrow.”