City of Albany to host conviction sealing clinic and community resource fair

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany, in partnership with community organizers, will host a walk-in Conviction Clinic and Community Resource Fair. Individuals interested in having their conviction sealed can complete an online eligibility form. Appointments will be scheduled on Wednesday, November 10, from 1 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at BID’s Steam Garden on Central Avenue.

Through the city of Albany and volunteer lawyers, residents will meet to identify old, low-level criminal convictions that would be eligible to be sealed under New York’s sealing law passed in 2017. The law limits eligible convictions to misdemeanors and certain felonies that are 10 years or older and do not involve violence or sex offenses.

According to the New York State law (CPL 106.59), convictions sealed allow individuals who have been convicted of certain offenses the opportunity to ensure that records are confidential from employers, housing agencies, and other groups. Sealing eligible convictions would aid in removing the stigma of a criminal record, which increases possibilities for employment, earnings, promotions, education, loan, and licensing opportunities.

Who is Eligible?

If you have one or two criminal convictions, Youthful or juvenile delinquency are not convictions

If you have no more tham one felony conviction

If you have no open criminal cases

If you are not required to regoster as a sex offender under New York State Law

If at least 10 years have passed since you were sentenced for you last criminal coviction or you were last released from incarcerations

To register for an appointment individuals should complete an eligibility conviction form by visiting the Albanyny.gov webpage. While appointments are not required, individuals seeking to participate are encouraged to sign up prior to the event to help determine their eligibility.