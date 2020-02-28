City of Albany to host ‘Barbershop Talks’ related to upcoming Census

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo a worker gets ready to pass out instructions in how fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. Facebook says it won’t allow interference with the U.S. census on its platform, including posting misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and the consequences of taking part. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany and the Albany Complete Count Committee will hold a series of “Barbershop Talks” about the upcoming 2020 Census this spring.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has prioritized the importance of having a complete count of Albany Residents for the Census.

The “Barbershop Talks” will help give residents information about how the U.S. Census relates to federal, state, and local, resources. These resources are vital to important Albany issues such as road and park maintenance, safety, education, as well as other quality-of-life concerns.

The talks will be held at both Bricks’s Barbershop at 67 Central Avenue, as well as Wills Barbershop at 113 Central Avenue and 444 Deleware Avenue.

The discussions will run from 4-6 p.m. on the following dates listed below:

· Saturday, February 28. 2020

· Friday, March 27, 2020

· Friday, April 24, 2020

· Friday, May 29, 2020

· Friday, June 26, 2020



For more information about the U.S. Census in the City of Albany click the links here and here.