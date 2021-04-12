City of Albany to hold Virtual Tulip Festival for 2021

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — It was announced Monday that the City of Albany will hold a Virtual Tulip Festival throughout the entire month of May presented by Citizens. The festival will feature musical performances, Tulip garden tours, prizes and more.

“While I join so many of you that are looking forward to getting back to celebrating the annual Tulip Fest the way we are accustom to, I am excited to participate in the month-long celebration of virtual Tulip Fest,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “I want to thank the Office of Cultural Affairs for their commitment to reinventing this and many other traditional Albany events in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and hope you and your family and friends will virtually join us for a full month of great programming.”

Videos will be available on the city’s YouTube Page Albany Events, on their Facebook page, @AlbanyNYevents, and on Public Access Channel Albany 1302.

The 2021 Albany Tulip Queen and Court and Mother of the Year will reportedly be presented at a later date with their own celebrations.

