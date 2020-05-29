City of Albany to extend removal of parking late fees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Albany City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar has extended the amnesty on parking late fees and credit card charges through June 30th.

“Due to the continued disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, today I authorized the Parking Violations Bureau to extend the removal of late fees from any and all delinquent parking violations in the City of Albany upon request through June 30, 2020. I have also authorized the continued removal of the $3 online credit card payment fee,” said Shahinfar.

Shahinfar wants to remind people that City Hall is closed, so people should not visit to pay or dispute parking tickets. The best way the treasurer says is to email a fee removal request to parkingticketappeal@albanyny.gov or via mail to City Hall, Rm. 203, Albany, NY 12207.

The city also wants to remind people that metered parking and booting of vehicles is suspended until further notice. However, all other parking rules are still in effect.

LATEST STORIES