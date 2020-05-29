Breaking News
State releases guidance on Phase Two
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo: first Phase One regions can move into Phase Two

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

City of Albany to extend removal of parking late fees

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
albany parking meter_236412

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Albany City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar has extended the amnesty on parking late fees and credit card charges through June 30th.

“Due to the continued disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, today I authorized the Parking Violations Bureau to extend the removal of late fees from any and all delinquent parking violations in the City of Albany upon request through June 30, 2020.  I have also authorized the continued removal of the $3 online credit card payment fee,” said Shahinfar. 

Shahinfar wants to remind people that City Hall is closed, so people should not visit to pay or dispute parking tickets. The best way the treasurer says is to email a fee removal request to parkingticketappeal@albanyny.gov or via mail to City Hall, Rm. 203, Albany, NY 12207.

The city also wants to remind people that metered parking and booting of vehicles is suspended until further notice. However, all other parking rules are still in effect.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak