1  of  2
Breaking News
Staff member at Tesago tests positive for COVID-19 Gov. announces third death, more than 700 COVID-19 cases in NYS

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

City of Albany state of emergency affecting city services

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency lever

Emergency lever. (Jason Leung / Unsplash)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kathy Sheehan, mayor of the city of Albany, has declared a state of emergency, largely prohibiting the public from going into city buildings.

These temporary changes in operations are intended to help protect both our residents and our employees, especially our first responders, and ensure we are adhering to social distancing recommendations provided by public health experts.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Albany City Hall and all public buildings—like fire stations and police headquarters—will close effective immediately through March 20, except in very limited circumstances.

Amid the state of emergency, nonessential city services like bill payments, permit applications, and job applications will only be available remotely. Essential city services like police, fire, EMS, garbage, and water will still be available.

Police and Fire will keep responding to emergency calls, and curbside waste and recycling pickup will continue, as well.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak