City of Albany state of emergency affecting city services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kathy Sheehan, mayor of the city of Albany, has declared a state of emergency, largely prohibiting the public from going into city buildings.

These temporary changes in operations are intended to help protect both our residents and our employees, especially our first responders, and ensure we are adhering to social distancing recommendations provided by public health experts.” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Albany City Hall and all public buildings—like fire stations and police headquarters—will close effective immediately through March 20, except in very limited circumstances.

Amid the state of emergency, nonessential city services like bill payments, permit applications, and job applications will only be available remotely. Essential city services like police, fire, EMS, garbage, and water will still be available.

Police and Fire will keep responding to emergency calls, and curbside waste and recycling pickup will continue, as well.

