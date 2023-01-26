ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of the Americans with Disability Act Plan, the City of Albany and the Capital District Transportation Committee have been evaluating pedestrian infrastructure to ensure the public right-of-way is accessible for all. The City is hosting two community engagement work sessions to request public feedback regarding the proposed ADA Transition Plan and into factors that should be considered in setting priorities for improvements.

Individuals interested in providing feedback can also do so by filling out this form or by calling (518) 434-5102. The two sessions will be held on Zoom. Access information can be found below:

Meeting #1 Link – Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Passcode: 065292

– Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm