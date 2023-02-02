ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A survey has been launched to gather community feedback about potential cannabis programs and how businesses should operate. Questions on the survey include how late dispensaries should operate, and zoning regulations regarding the distance dispensaries can be from schools or houses of worship.

Online surveys can be filled out here. There will be hard copies of the survey available in English and Spanish at the Albany Public Library branches, including Arbor Hill/West Hill, Bach, Delaware, Howe, North Albany, Pine Hills, and the Washington Avenue branch. The survey will close on February 19 at 11:59 p.m.