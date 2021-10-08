City of Albany reaches agreement on premium pay to unionized workforce

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, The City of Albany reached an agreement with the Blue Collar Union of employees represented by AFSCME Local 1961 and Council 66, in the delivery of premium pay to the City’s sanitation, parks, streets, water, and sewer during the pandemic.

Frank Coons, President of the Albany Blue Collar Workers Union filled a demand to negotiate those payments, which impacted employees of the Department of General Services, delaying premium payments.

“This money belongs in the hands of our dedicated workforce who showed up, day-in and day-out, putting their lives on the line during the height of this pandemic to pick up garbage, clean our parks, fix water main breaks, and repair our streets,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

The money comes from the millions of dollars allocated to the City of Albany received from the American Rescue Plan.

“It was a joy to deliver the Premium Pay to our frontline heroes made possible by President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Senators Schumer & Gillibrand, and Congressman Tonko,” City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar said.

Only one union, the Albany Police Supervisors Association, which represents sergeants and lieutenants in the Albany Police Department, still seeks to negotiate over the City’s Premium Pay offer said in a statement by the Mayor’s Office.