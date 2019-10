ALCOVE, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Alcove Reservoir is surrounded by nearly 6400 acres by pristine woodlands. This forested land act as a filter for surface water and groundwater which gives Albany it’s clean drinking water.

The Albany Water Board has partnered with the Nature Conservancy and Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy to preserve the woods around the reservoir and to generate a yearly revenue source, through the sale of carbon credits.