City of Albany parking rules still in effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany is still enforcing traffic rules and parking violations.
Only certain areas of the city have resident parking permits, so keep moving your car and paying the meter if you’re under self-isolation or quarantine. Remeber to wash your hands afterwards.
