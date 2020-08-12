City of Albany officials to discuss recent gun violence Wednesday morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Chief of Police Eric Hawkins will host a conference Wednesday morning to discuss recent gun violence in the city.

The community discussion comes a day after the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a homicide that occurred in June.

In June, Albany Police were investigating a string of shootings that left several with injuries and one person killed in the span of 24 hours.

Since the string of shootings, police in the city have been working to investigate more gun violence in the city.

The discussion gets underway at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Albany City Hall.

