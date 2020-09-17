City of Albany initiative seeks to plant 2,025 trees by the year 2025

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Albany wants to plant 2,025 trees by the year 2025. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced the initiative Thursday afternoon along with an adopt-a-tree program.

“The City of Albany’s urban forest faces unprecedented challenges from both invasive insect and tree species, as well as climate change. Those factors have resulted in a decline in Albany’s urban forest cover, especially in neighborhoods such as the South End, West Hill, and Pine Hills. The City of Albany estimates that more than 1,000 street trees have been lost to various factors since 2008,” the city said.

The city’s adopt-a-tree program will give businesses, community organizations, and residents the chance to adopt a tree anywhere in the city or to make a donation to the “2025 Trees” initiative to plant trees in urban areas in danger of losing forest.

“This program will help replace lost trees while enhancing and preserving our urban forest for years to come by planting thousands of new trees across the City – especially in the neighborhoods where the urban forest is most at risk,” said the city.

More information about the “2025 Tree” initiative or the adopt-a-tree program can be found on the City of Albany’s website.

