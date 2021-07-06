City of Albany hosting pop-up community engagement event, looking for public input on Complete Streets Study

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Tuesday that the City of Albany will host a pop-up community engagement event to gather input from the public on a Complete Streets Study that aims to identify necessary transportation network improvements in and around Albany’s Washington Park.

Residents, business representatives, and other community members are encouraged to visit the pop-up tent and “join at their own pace” to discuss the project and provide their input on interactive displays to help improve traffic and pedestrian safety in and around Washington Park.

The event will be held Monday, July 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Washington Park at Knox Street Mall & Hudson Avenue.

The Complete Streets Study reportedly looks to identify transportation network enhancements that honor the historical nature of Washington Park; reduce or minimize the negative effects of traffic in the study area; and consider mobility and access for park users of all abilities including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, emergency access, parking impacts, and special events.

“The goal of this comprehensive pedestrian and traffic safety assessment of Washington Park and the surrounding business and residential neighborhoods will be to improve pedestrian safety and walkability,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “This corridor serves as one of the epicenters for the movement of people that operate and utilize the City’s largest industries – government, health, and education – and this study will help find solutions that the City and its residents, businesses and other institutions could use for long-range planning, as well as to secure funding to implement solutions. I encourage residents to attend the pop-up event to weigh in on their desired improvements to the Washington Park transportation network.”

For more information or if you are not able to attend the event in person, visit and provide your comments on the project website.