City of Albany hosting ‘PlayStreets’ event for residents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany will host the latest “PlayStreets” event on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elizabeth Street Park.

The PlayStreets City initiative is where neighborhood streets are temporarily closed to traffic for neighbors to interact with social distancing measures taken for safety. This gives residents an opportunity to get information from several partnered community organizations, complete the 2020 Census, and participate in a number of recreational activities on a closed street.

PlayStreets is only open to residents of the particular area where the street is closed and will have a maximum capacity limit in place. Face masks will also be required at all times during the event.

