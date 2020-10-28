City of Albany hosting Halloween events throughout City Parks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany will host a number of Halloween events throughout 11 City Parks on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

The events will either be drive-through or walk-through style so people can show off their costumes as well as get candy, a pumpkin, and a carving kit in a way that is socially distanced and COVID-19 compliant to celebrate.

“The City of Albany wants to ensure our residents have a safe opportunity to celebrate Halloween as we continue to stop the spread of COVID-19, and these events are designed to do just that,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “I encourage our residents to take part in these socially distanced, COVID-compliant events. While door-to-door trick-or-treating has not been banned, both Governor Cuomo and the CDC have advised that it is a high-risk activity.”

Additional Halloween guidance from New York State can be found here as well as guidance from the CDC.

#AlbanyHalloween2020 Events will be held in the following parks:

Buckingham Pond (Berkshire Boulevard Entrance)

Washington Park (Sprague Place Entrance)

Lower Lincoln Park (Eagle Street Entrance)

Upper Lincoln Park (South Swan Street Entrance)

Krank Park (Seymore Avenue Entrance)

Arbor Hill Park (Manning Boulevard Entrance)

Hackett Park (North 1 st Street Entrance)

Street Entrance) Swinburne Park (2 nd Street Entrance)

Street Entrance) Peyster Island (West Erie Street & Providence Street)

Hackett Boulevard Greenspace (between Cardinal Avenue & South Main Avenue)

Westland Hills Park (Anthony Street Entrance, off Colvin Avenue)

Those interested in volunteering should contact the City’s Department of Recreation at (518) 434-5699 or by emailing cwilliams@albanyny.gov. The City of Albany is looking for volunteers to help with decorating the #AlbanyHalloween2020 sites, and distributing candy and pumpkins.

Everyone attending will be required to follow all local, state, and federal COVID-19 prevention rules, including wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and limiting all gatherings to fewer than 50 people.

LATEST STORIES