City of Albany hosting Halloween events throughout City Parks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany will host a number of Halloween events throughout 11 City Parks on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.
The events will either be drive-through or walk-through style so people can show off their costumes as well as get candy, a pumpkin, and a carving kit in a way that is socially distanced and COVID-19 compliant to celebrate.
“The City of Albany wants to ensure our residents have a safe opportunity to celebrate Halloween as we continue to stop the spread of COVID-19, and these events are designed to do just that,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “I encourage our residents to take part in these socially distanced, COVID-compliant events. While door-to-door trick-or-treating has not been banned, both Governor Cuomo and the CDC have advised that it is a high-risk activity.”
Additional Halloween guidance from New York State can be found here as well as guidance from the CDC.
#AlbanyHalloween2020 Events will be held in the following parks:
- Buckingham Pond (Berkshire Boulevard Entrance)
- Washington Park (Sprague Place Entrance)
- Lower Lincoln Park (Eagle Street Entrance)
- Upper Lincoln Park (South Swan Street Entrance)
- Krank Park (Seymore Avenue Entrance)
- Arbor Hill Park (Manning Boulevard Entrance)
- Hackett Park (North 1st Street Entrance)
- Swinburne Park (2nd Street Entrance)
- Peyster Island (West Erie Street & Providence Street)
- Hackett Boulevard Greenspace (between Cardinal Avenue & South Main Avenue)
- Westland Hills Park (Anthony Street Entrance, off Colvin Avenue)
Those interested in volunteering should contact the City’s Department of Recreation at (518) 434-5699 or by emailing cwilliams@albanyny.gov. The City of Albany is looking for volunteers to help with decorating the #AlbanyHalloween2020 sites, and distributing candy and pumpkins.
Everyone attending will be required to follow all local, state, and federal COVID-19 prevention rules, including wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and limiting all gatherings to fewer than 50 people.
