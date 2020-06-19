City of Albany expanding outdoor dining through use of sidewalks and parking areas

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An effort was announced Friday to help area restaurants by expanding outdoor dining including the use of sidewalk areas where available and allowing for dining in outdoor parking or other areas near any establishment, and in some cases closing streets or lanes to provide extra dining opportunities for businesses according to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the Department of Planning and Development.

Starting Friday, June 19 the following street closures will be in effect through at least July 31 which are subject to change:

Sheridan Avenue, from Chapel Street to North Pearl. This closure will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and end at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. On Sunday morning, the street will be temporarily opened to allow congregants of First Reform Church to enter or exit the parking lot via Sheridan Avenue.

Bridge Street, between Broadway and midway to Mill Lane. This closure will be in effect daily between 4:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Officials say in some areas, the City will temporarily prohibit parking to allow people to use the parking lane, allowing for the entire depth of the sidewalks to be used for outdoor dining. The City will reportedly use several methods to help ensure pedestrian safety and continued ADA compliance, including the use of temporary barricades and ramps.

The following parking lane closures will go into effect on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and remain in effect until at least July 31 which are subject to change:

Madison Avenue along the south side between South Allen Street and midway to West Lawrence Street;

North Pearl Street along the east side between Pine Street and Steuben Street; and

Thatcher Street along the south side between Broadway and Common Place.

The City will reportedly continue to work on other areas in the coming weeks which may include a potential closure of Lark Street from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue, from 6 p.m. on Fridays until 11:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Any plan would allow cross traffic or side streets to flow through the area to help minimize impacts to area residents. The City says additional details will be announced in the coming days.

The City of Albany would like to thank the continued partnership of the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District, Lark Street Business Improvement District, Central Avenue Business Improvement District, Common Council Members Richard Conti, Owusu Anane, Joyce Love, Kelly Kimbrough, and Ginnie Farrell, and County Legislator Matthew Peter for helping collaborate on this program.

