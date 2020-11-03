All Race Results

NYS Congressional Races

NYS Senate Races

NYS Assembly Races

City of Albany emergency parking restrictions announced

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
albany-police-car_476163

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany Police Department announced emergency parking restrictions in the City of Albany. Parking restrictions begin Thursday, November 5, and will go through Tuesday, November 10.

Thursday, November 5

  • 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street from 98 to 104 State Street for service vehicles.
  • 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side in the area of Lawnridge Avenue and New Scotland Avenue for service vehicles.

Thursday, November 5 to Tuesday, November 10

  • Thursday, November 5th at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, November 10th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Federal Street from Summitt Avenue to Delaware Avenue for a gas line installation.

Friday, November 6

  • 7:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Jay Street in the area of 204 Jay Street for service vehicles.

Saturday, November 7

  • 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Sheridan Avenue in the area of 16 Sheridan Avenue for a move.
  • 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street in the area of 88 Willet Street for a move.

Saturday, November 7 to Monday, November 9

  • Saturday, November 7th at 10:00 a.m. until Monday, November 9th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Washington Avenue in the area of 292 Washington Avenue for service vehicles.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report