ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany Police Department announced emergency parking restrictions in the City of Albany. Parking restrictions begin Thursday, November 5, and will go through Tuesday, November 10.
Thursday, November 5
- 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street from 98 to 104 State Street for service vehicles.
- 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side in the area of Lawnridge Avenue and New Scotland Avenue for service vehicles.
Thursday, November 5 to Tuesday, November 10
- Thursday, November 5th at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, November 10th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Federal Street from Summitt Avenue to Delaware Avenue for a gas line installation.
Friday, November 6
- 7:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Jay Street in the area of 204 Jay Street for service vehicles.
Saturday, November 7
- 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Sheridan Avenue in the area of 16 Sheridan Avenue for a move.
- 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street in the area of 88 Willet Street for a move.
Saturday, November 7 to Monday, November 9
- Saturday, November 7th at 10:00 a.m. until Monday, November 9th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Washington Avenue in the area of 292 Washington Avenue for service vehicles.
LATEST STORIES
- US postal service ordered to check for delayed ballots in key battlegrounds
- After traveling the country running for president, Howie Hawkins will spend election night in Syracuse
- Two New Hampshire towns cast nation’s first votes after midnight
- What time US election results are expected, and when polls close in each state
- City of Albany emergency parking restrictions announced