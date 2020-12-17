City of Albany declares state of emergency

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced she has declared a State of Emergency in the City of Albany effective 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. All City of Albany Buildings, including City Hall, will be closed to the public until at least 12 p.m. A determination will be made prior to this time regarding potential additional closures.

“We still have a lot of work to do to get back to normal,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan said the severity of the storm didn’t help with the city’s financial issues for the clean up. Retirements, empty positions and new workers are among some of the hurdles for the city in clearing the roads.

“Most experienced plow drivers haven’t seen anything like this,” Sheehan said.

Mayor Sheehan is asking New York State for dump trucks to help remove the snow.

“You can be mad at me, yell at our guys, I’m just telling you, they’ve worked their hearts out and this is mother nature. It’s a heavy snow. It’s packed in there,” Sheehan said.

The City has also issued a snow emergency that will begin on Friday, Dec. 18 at 8 a.m. At that time, all normal parking rules and regulations are temporarily suspended.

During the first 24 hours of the snow emergency, all vehicles must be parked on the even numbered side of the street.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8 a.m., all vehicles must be parked on the odd numbered side of the street for the next 24-hour period. Vehicles may begin to park on the odd numbered side of the street beginning Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 a.m.

If you are parked on the wrong side of the street during the snow emergency, your vehicle will be ticketed and may be towed.

After the second 24-hour period, stay tuned for further announcements.

“Reports originally anticipated today’s snow storm would conclude early this morning, however the late shift in weather patterns have extended the duration of the storm well into the early afternoon, and has already led to significantly higher snowfall totals than expected,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “The City’s Department of General Services employees have been working around the clock since the first snow fell, however the rapid increase in snowfall over the last several hours has made travel especially difficult. Please stay off the roads and allow our DGS crews the space needed to safely and efficiently clear the snow.”

Important Contacts During the Snow Emergency :

For general snow inquiries call the Department of General Services at 518-434-CITY (2489).

To report power outages and determine area repair schedules, call National Grid at 800-642-4272.

In an emergency, call 911.

To receive text and/or email alerts about a snow emergency, please sign up for Nixle alerts.

For real-time weather information, visit the National Weather Service.

During the SNOW EMERGENCY, the City of Albany has made available additional parking at various lots throughout the City :

ARBOR HILL/SHERIDAN HOLLOW

Parking Area Adjoining Arbor Hill Softball Field (North Lark St.)

230 Colonie St. (Playground Lot)

178 Colonie St. (Playground Lot)

Ten Broeck Mansion (Parking Lot & Sidewalk West End)

Quackenbush Garage (Please see note below regarding limited availability)

PINE HILLS

Ridgefield Park (Enter on Partridge St.)

Woodlawn Park Little League

Waterson Park (Westland Hills) Enter on Colvin Ave.

CENTER SQUARE

Washington Park (All Roadways and Parking Areas)

SOUTH END

Krank Park Area

Franklin St. (Between Schuyler St. & Bassett St. – East Side)

Lincoln Park (All Interior Roadways & Parking Area)

CENTER SQUARE/MANSION

77 Philip St. (Playground)

88 Philip St. (Playground)

NORTH ALBANY

North Second St. & North Third St. (Above Pearl St.)

Parking Area across from North Albany American Legion Post

WEST END

Bleecker Stadium (Parking Area & Roadways)

North Side of Livingston Ave. (Opposite Judson St.) Parking Lot

Conflict Streets :

Signs have been installed on streets throughout the City that have both odd and even numbered addresses, or no addresses at all, indicating what side of the street is even and what side is odd for purposes of snow emergencies. Please take notice of these signs when moving your vehicle during the Snow Emergency.

Zone C Residential Permit Parking Holders :

During a snow emergency and for 24 hours after the end of a snow emergency, individuals with a residential parking permit in Zone C will be allowed to park for free in the Quackenbush Garage (Orange Street between Broadway and Water Street).

For individuals with Zone C permits (Ten Broeck Triangle, Clinton Avenue, N. Hawk Street, Hall Place), levels 4, 5, and 6 are available for parking at the Quackenbush Garage.

To utilize the free parking within the Quackenbush Garage, the resident must take a ticket upon entering the garage. When exiting, the resident must go to customer service where they must confirm their last name and plate number. Only one ticket will be validated per plate number and last name.

Vehicle Towing :

If your vehicle has been towed, call Albany Police Department at 518-438-4000, Center Station 518-458-5660, or South Station 518-462-8049 for information on how to retrieve your vehicle.