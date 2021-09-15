City of Albany chosen to participate in grant program aimed at driving change

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany was one of eight cities chosen to participate in the Cities of Service Love Your Block Grant Program, as announced by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan Wednesday.

The City will reportedly receive a $100,000 grant over two years to support resident-led efforts to combat blight and fund a Love Your Block fellow selected from the community, as well as one AmeriCorps VISTA member. The funding will reportedly allow the City to award mini-grants to residents as well as other community partners to encourage neighborhood-driven change.

“I am thrilled that Albany is among the recipients of the Love Your Block Grant Program. The award is a testament to my administration’s commitment to equity, combatting blight, and ensuring that every neighborhood works,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “I look forward to working with our residents and community partners and seeing what transformative changes are made to our neighborhoods. Thank you to Cities of Service for selecting the City of Albany for this award.”

Those interested in being considered for the AmeriCorps VISTA fellowship or Love Your Block Fellowship positions should contact Sam Wells, Neighborhood Stabilization Coordinator, City of Albany, NY via email at swells@albanyny.gov or via phone at (518)-694-4813 no later than October 1, 2021.