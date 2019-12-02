City of Albany Buildings to be Closed to Public Monday (12/2), Non-essential City Employees Directed to Stay Home

Albany Capitol Building

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All buildings in the City of Albany will be closed to the public on Monday (12/2) in an effort to encourage community members to stay off the roads during inclement weather.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan has also directed all non-essential City employees to stay home on Monday (12/2). If a City employee has any questions, they should contact their supervisor or the City’s Human resource office.

This closure of City of Albany buildings applies to the City of Albany Criminal, Civil, and Traffic Courts. Please contact the Albany City Criminal Court at (518) 453-5520, Albany City Civil Court at (518) 453-4640, and Albany City Traffic Court at (518) 453-4630 for more information.