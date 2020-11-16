City of Albany budget vote on Monday, November 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany Common Council will be voting on the city’s 2021 budget Monday, November 16. The meeting will be held via Zoom and streamed on the council’s Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m.

Public comments can be made by calling 518-694-3987, emailed to Commoncouncil@albanyny.gov, or submitted on the Albany Common Council’s website by 4 p.m. on November 16.

The agenda and all other budget documents can be found on the City of Albany’s website. If the meeting experiences problems streaming on Facebook it will be streamed on YouTube.

