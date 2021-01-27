City of Albany asks residents and businesses to clear snow

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany is asking businesses and residents to clear snow from the front of their property as soon as possible. Officials also say the snow must be cleared within the 24 hour rule, which requires sidewalks to be cleared by 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 28.

Property owners in Albany are responsible for keeping the sidewalks near their residences and businesses free of ice so pedestrians can travel safely.

If the snow isn’t removed within that timeframe, The City says the Department of General Services may clear the sidewalk of snow and ice, and bill the property owner for the cost of removal. The owner could also receive a fine on top of the bill.