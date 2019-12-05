City of Albany asking property owners to do their part in snow removal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Snow is still piled up along portions of sidewalks and bus stops in the city of Albany.

Crews from The Department of General Services have been working around the clock and their phones have been ringing off the hook.

Now, they’re asking for property owners to do their part in this massive clean up effort too.

“It’s a true safety issue,” said Karla Duffy. She and her daughter Michaela are still stuck climbing over snowbanks and standing along Western Ave. near Brookline Ave. to wait for the bus two days post-storm.

“I understand there was a lot of snow and it was a short period of time, but it’s the safety of people,” said Duffy.

Frank Zeoli, Deputy Commissioner of General Services, tells News10 some of these sidewalks are not the city’s responsibility. “These are are private sidewalks, OK. The city code states that the home owner or property owner is responsible for shoveling the sidewalk in front within 24 hours of a snow storm. If they don’t, we can come in and we do it and we bill the property owner,” said Zeoli.

Zeoli said that goes for the CDTA bus stop areas and ADA ramps too. He added that a bill for removal can range anywhere from $40 to $80 dollars depending on the amount of manpower and materials used.

“There are elderly people and disabled people that use the buses. If the homeowners are not going to take care of it then somebody has to step in and take care of it,” said Duffy.

Lorna Huges-Williams sat in the street, where she was not visible behind a snowbank, while she waited for her bus. “If the sidewalk was clear I would be there, but ya know I can’t get there, so this is where I gotta be until the bus comes. If something happens, it won’t be my fault!” said Hughes-Willams.

“People rely on sidewalks to get to work, school, hospital, church, wherever they’re going and it can be a dangerous situation if they have to walk in the street. If you’re a property owner you should kind of know some of the rules and regulations. We need everybody to be mindful of what their responsibilities are,” said Zeoli.