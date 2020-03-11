City of Albany accepting nominations for Henry Johnson Award

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- For a fourth year, the City of Albany is accepting nominations for its Henry Johnson Award. The award is given to an Albany resident who has been a leader, contributing to the community.

Nominations will be accepted through Apr. 17 at 5 p.m. The winner will be notified by phone or email and presented the award Henry Johnson Day June 5. More information about the award and a link to the online nomination form can be found here.

Forms can also be mailed to Ryan Murray, Office of Cultural Affairs, 4th Floor, City Hall, 24 Eagle Street, Albany, N.Y. 12207. Additional questions can be directed to Dennis Gaffney at 518-434-5164 or dgaffney@albanyny.gov.

Henry Johnson fought in World War I with the nation’s first African American unit. The Albany resident was wounded 21 times but wasn’t recognized for his valour until 1996 when he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was also awarded the Distinguished Service Cross in 2002 and the National Medal of Honor in 2015, according to the city’s website.

