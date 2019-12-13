City looking to shut down nuisance corner stores

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany announced intent to file a nuisance complaint against Delaware Grocery on Second and Judson. This came after several complaints from neighbors about the business and the trouble it brings.

The business has been surrounded by shootings and murders over the years.

“When people tell you that they heard guns fire and they went about their day, that’s a problem,” said Councilwoman Joyce Love.

Love and Councilman Jahmel Robinson have teamed up with the city to take back the community, signing the nuisance petition with the Zoning Board of Appeals.

“Our lives are in danger and that’s what matters the most.”“we just said something has to be done,” Robinson said.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said this is the first complaint her administration will be filing against several nuisances properties across the city.

The city’s made changes to its zoning. They said the business has not complied and the owner’s been non-responsive in their outreach efforts.

“This is not something that came out of the air over the last couple of weeks. This is a part of an ongoing effort on our part,” Sheehan said.

The city’s looking for the zoning board to close the store the maximum time of one year.