City celebrates first Elijah Cancer Day

On the heels of three shooting this weekend in Albany, the city is coming together to remember an activist who was fatally shot.

Elijah Cancer died nearly a year ago while trying to break up a fight. Now, people are looking to continue on to follow his path to find a better answer than violence.

While Cancer’s murder remains unsolved, the reach of his message of peace exceeded his mother’s expectations, bringing more than 1000 people out to Krank Park.

Both Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan were in attendance, joining a dialogue to build a bridge and solve some of those problems.

The family has set up a foundation in Cancer’s name, with proceeds going to various community projects.