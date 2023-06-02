ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s National Donut Day on June 2! If you’re looking to check out a fan favorite spot in the Capital Region, look no further than Cider Belly Doughnuts.

The donut shop has a loyal following, offering cider-based donuts that you can enjoy year-round, not just in the fall. Their vegan and gluten-free donuts have fans all over the country.

Cider Belly is located at 53 Fuller Road in Albany. Their North Pearl location is temporarily closed following the increase in ingredient prices and slower foot traffic downtown following the pandemic. The manager of the Fuller Road location says they hope to open the other location in the near future and in the meantime the space is being used for their catering operation.

Cider Belly Donuts is holding a giveaway of two $50 gift cards. Participants must like their posts on social media, tag a friend they would like to share a donut with and share the post to their own story. Winners will be announced on June 2.