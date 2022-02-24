NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is currently a water main break on Church Street in the village of Nassau. All lanes are closed on Church Street going eastbound near Elm Street and Phillips Street.

The Village of Nassau announced the water main break on Facebook and said crews are doing an emergency water line repair. Residents located near Phillips Street to the Methodist Church may experience a possible water outage, reduced water flow, and water discoloration.

