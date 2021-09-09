Church members save life of distressed motorist

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, around 9 a.m., staff members of the Emmanuel Reformed Church rush to assist a driver on Maple Hill Road, during medical distress.

Motorists, along with church staff assisted in performing emergency life-saving measures until Castleton EMS and police arrived. Quick thinking by Principal Hill responded with an automated external defibrillator (AED), and Pastor Dirk with Narcan, to treat serious opioid overdose symptoms.

EMS arrived to continue life-saving measures, while Police investigated the scene, saving the life of the driver.

Police said they arrested the 32-year-old man, of Castleton, charged with driving while impaired, leaving the scene of an accident, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

“Today was another outstanding example of how this Community comes together to help one another,” Police said. “Fortunately today no one was injured and the incident happened in an area that help was readily available.