Church members save life of distressed motorist

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights_494472

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, around 9 a.m., staff members of the Emmanuel Reformed Church rush to assist a driver on Maple Hill Road, during medical distress.

Motorists, along with church staff assisted in performing emergency life-saving measures until Castleton EMS and police arrived. Quick thinking by Principal Hill responded with an automated external defibrillator (AED), and Pastor Dirk with Narcan, to treat serious opioid overdose symptoms.

EMS arrived to continue life-saving measures, while Police investigated the scene, saving the life of the driver.

Police said they arrested the 32-year-old man, of Castleton, charged with driving while impaired, leaving the scene of an accident, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

“Today was another outstanding example of how this Community comes together to help one another,” Police said. “Fortunately today no one was injured and the incident happened in an area that help was readily available.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19