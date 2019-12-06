‘Christmas Vacation’ returning to theaters this December for its 30th anniversary

News

by: WIAT

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — It’s the gift that keeps on giving! “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be returning to AMC theaters this holiday season to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

From Dec. 6-12, fans of the Christmas classic can watch the movie at select AMC theaters. There is a special fan event on Dec. 5 that will allow viewers to watch it early at 7 p.m. and those who go will receive a collectible ornament to hang on their own Christmas tree. Just make sure that your tree fits before you buy it.

You can click here to see a list of theaters that will be playing the movie.

What’s your favorite scene from “Christmas Vacation?”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play