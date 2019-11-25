Christmas tree memorial healing hearts for nearly 20 years

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, volunteers in the community woke up bright and early to set up Christmas trees for the “Everlasting Lights” Christmas Tree Memorial.

The tradition began in 2000, when Former Town Clerk Elaine Kelly lost her husband. A fellow town clerk invited her to a similar program and Kelly found healing in decorating the tree in her late husband’s honor.

The memorial started with 25 trees and is now home to 50 trees to accommodate a growing wait list.

Town of Greenwich Highway Department help set up the trees each year.

On Sunday, Dec. 1 the Town of Greenwich will hold a lighting ceremony at the memorial. The event begins at 5 p.m. at “The Commons” behind the Greenwich Town Office Building.