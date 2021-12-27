Christmas tree bonfire at Indian Ladder Farms on New Years Eve

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery will be celebrating New Year’s Eve with a Christmas tree bonfire Friday. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and include an outdoor DJ, food, and drinks.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own Christmas tree to put on the fire. A seven-foot pit cut from an old Dobler Brewing Company fermentation tank will be used for the bonfire.

Trees will start to be collected at 5 p.m. and the bonfire will start at 7 p.m. The DJ will play from 8-11 p.m. and the tasting room will be open until midnight. Indian Ladder Farms’ regular food menu will be available from 4-8 p.m. with $12 wing flights available until they sell out beginning at 9 p.m.

The event will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health mandates. For more information about Indian Ladder Farms visit their website.