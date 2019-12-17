Christmas snow possible in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There’s a good chance the Capital District will get to experience a white Christmas this year.

In the immediate Capital Region there is between a 45 and 67 percent chance of at least an inch of snow falling on Christmas day, based on historical data from climate.gov.

Using data from 1981-2010 gathered from the National Centers for Environmental Information, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, climate.gov determined the probability of snow on Christmas throughout the U.S. and created an interactive map.

New Yorkers living in more northern parts of the state like Highmarket, Webb and Newcomb have a much greater chance of a white Christmas, between a 92-93 percent chance.

In places just south of Albany, like Stamford, Hudson or Poughkeepsie, the chance of snow on Christmas is some of the lowest in the state, between 31-38 percent.

Most of the region saw 2-4 inches of snow on Christmas Day in 2017, with some places in Saratoga receiving up to 8 inches, according to the National Climatic Data Center.