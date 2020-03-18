Christmas lights back up during outbreak as a ‘sign of hope and happiness’

(WJW) — Christmas is more than two months gone, but social media users are digging out their lights and decorations (or plugging them back in) as a sign of hope during the coronavirus outbreak.
As people across the country work from home or self-quarantine, many took to Twitter to share photos of their Christmas lights, and to ask others to jump on the bandwagon.
One user wrote: “Christmas lights give me hope and joy. Every year, I look forward to seeing them put up. As a sign of hope and happiness, we’ve put some up. While we’re all having to stay in and away from each other, I thought these would help us all have something joyous and pretty to look at.”
