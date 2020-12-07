Christmas carolers visit Glens Falls Center

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group of volunteers are spreading Christmas cheer at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

The Center says their residents were treated to some festive tunes from a local group. Carolers sung and residents enjoyed the show from their windows with the music live streamed to their televisions.

While the center says they have groups coming in to sing over the next couple of weeks, they encourage carolers to get in touch if your group would like to pay a them a visit.