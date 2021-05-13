Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden for harassment

Chrissy Teigen appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020, left, and Courtney Stodden appears at the 5th Annual Streamy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2015. Teigen, the wife of superstar John Legend, has apologized for harassing a then-teenage Courtney Stodden online years ago. Teigen tweeted Wednesday that she was, in her words, “an insecure, attention seeking troll” when she urged the 16-year-old Stodden to end their life. Stodden identifies as non-binary and uses the pronoun “they.” (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chrissy Teigen has apologized for harassing a then-teenage Courtney Stodden online years ago.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past (expletive) in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll,” Teigen tweeted Wednesday in a long thread.

She continued: “I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”

The 35-year-old Teigen, with more than 13 million followers on Twitter, was in her mid-20s when she harassed Stodden. That included tweets urging Stodden to end their life. Stodden is a reality TV personality who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronoun “they.”

Stodden told the Daily Beast that Teigen’s harassment and that of many others came as they faced intense media criticism at age 16 for marrying 51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011. The two divorced last year. The marriage led to international fame for the young model and singer-songwriter from Washington state, including TV appearances on “Celebrity Big Brother” and her own “Courtney.”

Stodden accepted Teigen’s apology in a post on Instagram, with reservations.

“All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her `wokeness’ is a broken record,” Stodden said.

Teigen has a line of cookware called Cravings. She’s a model and cookbook author who’s married to R&B crooner John Legend.