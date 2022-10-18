ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November general election is just days away and News10 is speaking with the candidates for Congress and the state legislature.

Republican Chris Tague is trying to keep his 102nd district assembly seat. He’s going up against democrat Eric Ball.

Tague, a former dairy farmer, criticized the new overtime rule for farm workers. He said local farms could be devastated when the threshold changes from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.

“We went through a food insecurity problem during Covid-19,” said Tague. He adds, “the last thing we need while inflation is where it’s at right now and the economics in the state and country, is to hurt our farmers.”

Tague sat down with News10 to discuss the other issues facing the 102nd assembly districgt.