Chris Evans uses accidental nude photo to urge Americans to vote

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, Captain America himself appeared to have accidentally shared a picture of himself in the buff, causing the NSFW photo to go viral and spark memes and jokes from fans and fellow celebrities across social media.
The photo of the body part, assumed to be actor Chris Evans, was accidentally posted to his official Instagram account and quickly taken down.
Rather than expressing embarrassment, Evans, best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, returned to Twitter on Monday night with a different message, tweeting: “Now that I have your attention…. VOTE Nov. 3rd!!!”
Monday night, Evans’ “Knives Out” costar, actress Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted her support of Evans’ use of the flub.
Evans, 39, is known to be a vocal critic of Pres. Donald Trump, and has previously blasted Trump’s response to COVID-19 in America and even called the 45th President a “dumbs***.”
LATEST STORIES
- 2 men charged with murder for hire in ‘apparent’ killing
- Red Cross seeks volunteers to aid in disaster relief efforts
- LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Sally to bring ‘historic life-threatening flooding’ to Gulf Coast, NHC warns
- Lawmakers weigh pros and cons of compensating student athletes
- State Assemblymembers hold hearing on how the coronavirus has impacted those struggling with substance use disorder