Chris Collins’ son, son’s future father-in-law to appear in court Thursday

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chris Collins’ son and the father of his son’s fiancee are expected to change their pleas in the insider trading case.

When Collins pleaded guilty on Tuesday, the former Congressman admitted he tipped off his son Cameron about a failed drug trial.

That allowed Cameron Collins to dump stock and save thousands of dollars.

Cameron was also accused of passing that tip onto his future father-in-law, Stephen Zarsky.

Those two will be in court on Thursday, and they’re expected to change their ‘not guilty’ pleas.

Chris Collins will be sentenced in January.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play