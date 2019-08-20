Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla; selling milkshakes for a good cause

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (WTEN)— Every year at the fair the Dutchess County Dairy Committee opens up their stall. They are located just inside the Gate 2. Once people stand in line to get into the fair, then head right to the milkshake line.

Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry are your three choices. There is no mixing of flavors. The top overall flavor they tell me is chocolate. Each of these tasty shakes is only five dollars.

The committee uses the money raised to help Dutchess county students and kids in 4-H.